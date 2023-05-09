Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

