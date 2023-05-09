Lincoln National Corp Sells 10,844 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

