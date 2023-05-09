Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,591,000 after acquiring an additional 678,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,495,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $99,369,000 after acquiring an additional 475,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

