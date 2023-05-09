Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo purchased 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,780 shares of company stock worth $1,417,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

