Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 217,308 shares valued at $17,467,482. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.