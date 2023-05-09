Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 11,045 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,835,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,631 shares of company stock worth $42,679,575 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Roth Mkm began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

