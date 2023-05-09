GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.