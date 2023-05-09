Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,471 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 72.8% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,265.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

