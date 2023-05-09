Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in Roblox by 37.2% in the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 161,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

