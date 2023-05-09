Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 35,851 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $225,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $400.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

