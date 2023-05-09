Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.73 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

BKI opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

