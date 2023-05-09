Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,399.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,650.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2,049.35. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,250.01 and a one year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

