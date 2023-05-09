Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

