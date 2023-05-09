Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,745 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

AOS stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Further Reading

