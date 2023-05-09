Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

