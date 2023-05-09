Vor Biopharma (VOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Vor Biopharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

VOR stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Several analysts recently commented on VOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Further Reading

