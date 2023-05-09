McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.75.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $368.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.13. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

