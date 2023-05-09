Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.