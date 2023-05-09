McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $470.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $450.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.75.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $368.56 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.