Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

