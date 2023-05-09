Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.
RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.
Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance
Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.