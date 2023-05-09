Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 50,912 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,946.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

