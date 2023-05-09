Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

XMMO stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

