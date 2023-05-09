Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

TSM opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $443.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.