Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

