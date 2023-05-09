Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,006 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

