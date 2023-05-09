Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 905 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

