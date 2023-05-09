First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

