Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 528 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUHY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $22.20.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.