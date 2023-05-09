Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

