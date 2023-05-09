Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 43,288 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

