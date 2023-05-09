Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,507,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $465.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

