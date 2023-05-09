Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

