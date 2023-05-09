Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

