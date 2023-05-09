Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,183 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

