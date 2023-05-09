Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

