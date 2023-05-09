Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

GLDM opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

