Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEU opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

