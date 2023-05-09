Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,040 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.91. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

