Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1,883.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VeriSign by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,393,000 after buying an additional 130,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $219.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $226.50.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,944. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

