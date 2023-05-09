Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $40,006,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $35,830,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 44.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

