Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

