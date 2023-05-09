Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.60% of Gatos Silver worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Gatos Silver Trading Down 1.9 %

About Gatos Silver

Shares of GATO opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.