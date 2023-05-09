Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.49 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

