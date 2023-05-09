Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

