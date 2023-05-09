Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.27% of Capital Southwest worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $624.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

