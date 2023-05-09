Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 137,845 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.