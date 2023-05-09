Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.80 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,098 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,099,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

