Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,392 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 441,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

