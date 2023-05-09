Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,946 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Ryder System worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

