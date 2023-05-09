Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 697.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 101.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 686,696 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PNM Resources by 101.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,244,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after acquiring an additional 627,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $15,929,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

